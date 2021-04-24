Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Reaches $75.87 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $75.87 million and approximately $42.60 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00401696 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002370 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003802 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

