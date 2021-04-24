MixMarvel 24 Hour Volume Hits $396,913.00 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and $396,913.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,857,066,233 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

