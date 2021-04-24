Modefi (MOD) Trading Down 41.7% This Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00005025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $20.68 million and $1.03 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00065172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00091425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00657998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.59 or 0.07628350 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.