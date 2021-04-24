Modefi Reaches Market Cap of $22.12 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Modefi has a market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $848,823.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00005362 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Modefi has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00090744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00638878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.66 or 0.07712805 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

