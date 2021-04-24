Modern Investment Coin Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $311,575.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00035171 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003829 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,341,637 coins and its circulating supply is 3,841,637 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

