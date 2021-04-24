Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.17 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $23.17 million and $3.15 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00063451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08178079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00649213 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.