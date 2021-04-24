Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.56 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $22.05 million and $1.56 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00091267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00655148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.50 or 0.07507421 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.