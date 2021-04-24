Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after buying an additional 145,709 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $203.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $206.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

