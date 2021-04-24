MonaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $137.78 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00004224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $137.78 million and $12.15 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,625.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.17 or 0.04471864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00460847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $779.65 or 0.01571077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00742915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.00480007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00417449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004617 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

