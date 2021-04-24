MonaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $137.53 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $137.53 million and $7.46 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,744.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.76 or 0.04402055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00451859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $770.97 or 0.01549869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.54 or 0.00779065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.36 or 0.00473144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00059147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00409860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004548 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

