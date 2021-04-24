Monavale Price Down 28.3% This Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $72,076.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $938.55 or 0.01909344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.95 or 0.00455588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.