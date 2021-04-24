Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 37% Lower Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $65,072.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.46 or 0.00729141 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004969 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

