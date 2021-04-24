Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 38.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $45,932.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.44 or 0.00796837 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 571.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

