Monero (XMR) Price Hits $399.44 on Top Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $7.15 billion and approximately $908.54 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $399.44 or 0.00796837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 571.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,894,603 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.