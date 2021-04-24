MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $11,292.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002905 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.00358914 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 220,267,717 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

