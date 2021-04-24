Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $30,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

