Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,569.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 297,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,035,605.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $380.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.43 and a 200-day moving average of $348.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.81 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

