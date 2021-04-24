Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

MNST opened at $98.68 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

