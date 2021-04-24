More Coin (MORE) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,218.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. More Coin has a total market cap of $189,582.24 and approximately $18,218.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.86 or 0.08010443 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

