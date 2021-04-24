Morgan Stanley Acquires 60,429 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Shutterstock worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 185,203 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $96.11 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,675,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

