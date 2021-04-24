Morgan Stanley Acquires 81,417 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 251.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Ashland Global worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 6,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

