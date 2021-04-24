Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 557.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

