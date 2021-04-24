Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Ormat Technologies worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,287 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after buying an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 298,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 283,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORA opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

