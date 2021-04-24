Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 344.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of nVent Electric worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

