Morgan Stanley Buys 208,355 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of TransAlta worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after acquiring an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 1,496,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,435,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 136,223 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

