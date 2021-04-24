Morgan Stanley Buys 23,960 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Barnes Group worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:B opened at $50.58 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

