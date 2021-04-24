Morgan Stanley Buys 272,586 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

