Morgan Stanley Buys 30,857 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.84% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JUST opened at $60.64 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $60.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.