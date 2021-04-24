Morgan Stanley Buys 9,993 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.59% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMPT. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 61,559 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $29.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

