Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Boise Cascade worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $66.68 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

