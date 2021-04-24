Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 322,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of iStar worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 137,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iStar by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 101,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iStar by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iStar by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAR opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.82. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

