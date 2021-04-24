Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Colony Capital worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Colony Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

