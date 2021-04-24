Morgan Stanley Has $8.97 Million Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.03% of Titan Machinery worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

