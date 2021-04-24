Morgan Stanley Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Credicorp worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

NYSE:BAP opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

