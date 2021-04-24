Morgan Stanley Has $9.10 Million Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,904,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after buying an additional 258,226 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

