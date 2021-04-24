Morgan Stanley Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $15.27 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

