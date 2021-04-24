Morgan Stanley Has $9.28 Million Holdings in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) by 2,066.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.50% of OneSmart International Education Group worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 130,166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONE opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

