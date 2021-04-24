Morgan Stanley Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Sprott worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sprott by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Sprott by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.