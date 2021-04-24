Morgan Stanley Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.53% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

PBE opened at $76.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

