Morgan Stanley Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 869,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.28% of CVR Partners worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $503.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

