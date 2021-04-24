Morgan Stanley Has $9.52 Million Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 404,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Cerus worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cerus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

