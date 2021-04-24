Morgan Stanley Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Dorman Products worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products stock opened at $111.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

