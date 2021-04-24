Morgan Stanley Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 301,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of PBF Energy worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

