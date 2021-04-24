Morgan Stanley Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,403 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Vicor worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

