Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Integer worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

