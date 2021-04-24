Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of SkyWest worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

