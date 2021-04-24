Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,723 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Kontoor Brands worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $67.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.