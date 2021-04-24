Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,434,421 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 296.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $134,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Shares of YPF opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

