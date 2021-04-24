Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,188,468 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 6,778.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.29% of Kadmon worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kadmon by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 214,895 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Kadmon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $673.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

