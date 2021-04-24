Morgan Stanley Purchases 32,627 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 131,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

